Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images) (Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley, Kyren Williams and Derrick Henry — three names that would have absolutely no one blinking twice at the fact that they each managed a top-five finish at the running back position in Week 3.

One surprising name who did make the top five? Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who posted a career-high 169 scrimmage yards in the team's first game with Andy Dalton under center.

Will he continue to dominate in fantasy lineups in their next showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals? Consult our team's Week 4 half-PPR running back rankings and find out:

Which running back do you expect to surprise in Week 4?