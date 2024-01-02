Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Kickers

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 31: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Butker made six field goals during this game. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

For the second week in a row, there were a dozen kickers who split the uprights for 10 or more points, led by Harrison Butker, who hit six field goals on the way to 24 points. He's K7 on the season, hitting 31-of-33 field goals and this week gets to kick indoors when the Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium to face the last-place Los Angeles Chargers. Expect more points from the Chiefs boot.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 18? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 18 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!