Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Defense

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans celebrates a stop during the second quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

There isn't always a ton of thought put into your fantasy football defense, but if you can manage the art of streaming, you'll gain a huge advantage at the position over those in your league sticking with a team they elected to draft highly, like the San Francisco 49ers

One of the top defensive matchups to stream against this year has been the New England Patriots, struggling offensively this year in Jerod Mayo's first season as a head coach. Through five weeks, they've produced the second-fewest average yards per play (4.2) with the third-lowest scoring drive percentage in the league (26.4%) per PFF. It's translated to the Patriots giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing D/STs.

Whether you've been sold on streaming the Texans D/ST this week or you're looking for some other options, you're in the right spot. Here, our analysts reveal their Week 6 defense ranking to help you make your lineup decisions:

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 6?