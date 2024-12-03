Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: QBs

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 01: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There may not have been a bigger surprise this year than new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson, having signed with the team as a free agent back in March before being sidelined for the first six weeks of the season with a calf injury. Fantasy football managers were ecstatic to learn that Justin Fields would be getting the start early on, too, after a solid track record of production with WR DJ Moore last year and the knowledge of his rushing upside.

Oddly, that rushing upside wasn't often reflected in Fields' fantasy scoring, with just a single top-10 weekly fantasy finish over his six starts. Instead, it's actually been Wilson posting the higher upside for fantasy, logging two top-five fantasy finishes over his own six starts, finishing as a top-10 fantasy QB in half of games this season.

Wilson has another intriguing matchup on tap in Week 14 up against the Cleveland Browns, whose secondary has not been the lockdown unit it once was, giving up a league-high 20.1% explosive play rate dating back to Week 7 (a Russ specialty) while allowing the third-highest YPA on average. Find out where Wilson landed in our team's Week 14 quarterback rankings:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 14 leaderboard?