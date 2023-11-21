Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings

Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Chargers veteran star receiver Keenan Allen has been on a bit of a tear of late. He's scored double-digit fantasy points in four straight games, including a monster 35-burger in Week 10 against the Lions. He followed that up with a cool 22.60 points against Green Bay.

He's earned a whopping 49 targets during that four-game span.

Allen has proven to be matchup-proof, but he'll face a tough test against the Ravens in Week 12. Will he keep the good times rolling?

Check out where Allen lands in our WR rankings for Week 12:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 12 fantasy WR leaderboard?

