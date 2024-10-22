Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

The wide receiver position continues to be riddled with injuries this year, and Week 7 was unfortunately no exception.

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk became an unfortunate poster child for why players fight for new contracts while they can after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin became the poster child for why garbage time sometimes just isn't worth it. Both are out for the season. Then there's Mike Evans, who appears to have aggregated his hamstring in the worst way and seems likely to miss a chunk of time.

All of that is to say, we'll have to count on those further down the ranks to replace some of the wideouts we've counted on week in and week out to start the year.

Luckily, there were some pleasantly surprising performances in Week 7 that could carry over into the following weeks and help give our lineups a boost absent those top receiving assets. Consider George Pickens, for example, who shined in his first regular-season game with Russell Wilson at quarterback with a 5-111-1 day. That marked just the third time in his career that he logged a top-five weekly finish among wide receivers — an encouraging sign of what's to come as he and Wilson log more reps.

Is Pickens an every-week must-start with Wilson under center? In Week 8, he'll get the opportunity to face the New York Giants defense. Find out where he stands in our team's Week 8 wide receiver rankings:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 8?