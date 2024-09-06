Fantasy Football Week 1 Content Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start-sit advice

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 07: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 7, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Fantasy football season is officially back! And to help you get off to a great start, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 1 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 1 Rankings

Half-PPR:

PPR rankings

🧐 Week 1 Strategy

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 1 Conviction Picks

Waiver Wire: Players you should add now

Sleepers: 4 overlooked lineup options

Bust candidates: 6 players who could disappoint

🔮 Season preview content

Roundtable: Bold season predictions

Predictions: AFC | NFC

🎧 Listen

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

▶️ Watch