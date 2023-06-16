Fantasy Baseball Wavier Wire: Intriguing MLB rookies among priority pickups

Peoria Javelinas v Glendale Desert Dogs GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 01, 2022: Emmet Sheehan #48 of the Glendale Desert Dogs throws a pitch during a game against the Peoria Javelinas at Camelback Ranch on November 1, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

If you came here in search of speed, you are very much in luck. Kansas City just introduced an elite base-stealer to the fantasy conversation...

Dairon Blanco, OF, Kansas City Royals (2% rostered)

Under normal circumstances, we probably wouldn't mention a 30-year-old outfielder getting called up to join a struggling team, but Blanco is different. First of all, he was hitting .347 at Omaha while reaching base at a .444 clip. And secondly, he's already stolen 47 bags this season in the minors—FORTY. SEVEN.

Blanco swiped 45 last year and 41 the season before, plus he reached double-digit homers in each campaign. He's a potential category-wrecker in steals and shouldn't be a complete liability elsewhere, so add aggressively if you need a speed boost. He's gone 4-for-12 since being recalled.

Luis Matos, OF, San Francisco Giants (35%)

We've already hyped and re-hyped Matos this week, so there's little remaining that needs to be said. This will serve as last call. The 21-year-old was slashing a silly .350/.415/.561 in the high minors with 10 bombs and 15 steals. He went 1-for-3 in his major league debut on Wednesday, lining a single on his first swing. He clearly deserves attention in competitive fantasy formats. Go get him.

Jake Burger, 3B, Chicago White Sox (30%)

Serious power, elite vibes. What else do you really need in your fantasy life?

Burger hit a pair of bombs on Wednesday and another on Thursday, giving him 16 for the season. Third base is kind of a minefield this season and Burger is producing. Add if you're looking for pop, or if you can simply use a 3B/CI/Util upgrade.

Jack Suwinski, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (48%)

Suwinski is now up to 15 homers on the season and he's hit 34 in 163 career games, so we shouldn't have too many lingering doubts about his power. He's a bit high-maintenance for fantasy purposes, as he'll often sit against left-handed starters, but this year's production has been worth the platoon headache. Also, like every other Pirates regular, he's been stealing a few bags (6 in 7 attempts). At this point, he's a decent bet to go 30/15 for the season, numbers that will play in nearly all fantasy formats.

Ji Hwan Bae, 2B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (38%)

Bae has stolen 19 bases for the Bucs, he's hitting for average and he offers multi-position eligibility. This is a useful piece for a bench or MI slot. Bae has hit .294/.373/.419 in his minor league career, so we can feel relatively confident in the average and on-base skills. He has a clear shot at reaching the 40-steal plateau this season.

Josiah Gray, SP, Washington Nationals (41%)

Gray has dialed back the use of his still-quite-hittable four-seam fastball in favor of an excellent cutter, and the results have been plenty encouraging. He's entering a two-start week (STL, at SD) with a 3.19 ERA and 66 Ks in 79.0 innings. Gray has cut his home run rate in half year-over-year, addressing one of the most glaring flaws on his scouting report. He's still something less than an ace, but he can clearly help.

Emmet Sheehan, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (6%)

Los Angeles is reportedly calling up yet another pitching prospect from the organization's inexhaustible supply. Sheehan was simply too good for the Texas League, striking out 88 batters in just 53.1 innings for Tulsa while posting a WHIP of 0.88. His fastball reaches the high-90s and his change was seemingly untouchable at Double-A. Here's a look:

Pure mastery from No. 15 @Dodgers prospect Emmet Sheehan for the @TulsaDrillers on Opening Day 💎



5 IP

0 H

0 ER

0 BB

8 K pic.twitter.com/dogmmhmyeV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2023

He's certainly worth a flier, given the Dodgers' needs and his ridiculous year-to-date performance. Few pitchers at any level have been as dominant as Sheehan this season.