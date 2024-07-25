Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Tyler Fitzgerald looks to stay hot heading into Week 17

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Jul 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald (49) celebrates with third base coach Matt Williams (9) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

In all areas, this is a great weekend to find streamers in your fantasy baseball leagues. In terms of pitching, there are a few starters sitting on waivers who seem guaranteed to have a great outing and several others who have a good chance for success. On the hitting side, the Giants and A’s will lead the way by each offering several readily available players who are poised to post crooked numbers.

Matchups to Target

Giants vs. Rockies

Although this series won’t be played at Coors Field, the hitters on these teams are volume plays by virtue of having four games from Friday to Sunday. This is especially true for players on the Giants, who will face the worst pitching staff in baseball. Red-hot rookie Tyler Fitzgerald (33%) is the top man to target, while Patrick Bailey (23%) is an excellent catcher to stream. Michael Conforto (15%), LaMonte Wade Jr. (9%) and Mike Yastrzemski (2%) are options in deep formats.

A’s @ Angels

Oakland’s offense leads the Majors in runs this month and should continue to shine against three manageable Los Angeles starters and a bullpen that ranks 27th in ERA. Max Schuemann (50%), Miguel Andújar (15%), JJ Bleday (14%) and Seth Brown (1%) are all widely available despite being part of the recent surge.

Brewers vs. Marlins

The Brewers' productive lineup should enjoy facing three underwhelming starters from Miami's injury-ravaged rotation. Although most members of this offense are widely rostered, Joey Ortiz (21%) and Sal Frelick (15%) are viable options to stream.

Reds @ Rays

Although Cincinnati hitters are usually preferable options when playing at home, the team’s offense could find success against three Tampa starters who either lack overall skill or have not pitched well of late. Noelvi Marte (25%) could have a big weekend, while Tyler Stephenson (29%) has been swinging a hot bat.

Matchups to Avoid

White Sox vs. Mariners

Hitters on Chicago’s unproductive offense are even less desirable than usual when they face three outstanding Seattle starters. Luis Robert Jr. is the only man from this offense who belongs in fantasy baseball lineups.

Tigers vs. Twins

Detroit will face the Twins top-three starters and an above-average relief corps this weekend. Riley Greene and Colt Keith are the two Tigers to keep in lineups.

Cubs @ Royals

Chicago’s underachieving offense could score less than usual when they face the Royals; three best starters. Seiya Suzuki will remain active in most leagues, while Nico Hoerner and Christopher Morel will still belong in some roto lineups.

Guardians @ Phillies

The Guardians will have the tough task of facing three starters who each own an ERA below 3.00. José Ramirez, Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan are the only must-start players from this lineup.

Seeking Steals

Max Schuemann (2B/SS/OF, Oakland A’s — 50%)

Schuemann was mentioned earlier in this article as someone who could fare well at the plate this weekend. The rookie could also swipe a bag against Logan O’Hoppe, who has allowed as many steals as any catcher in baseball. Zack Gelof is another good candidate to swipe a base this weekend, but he is less likely to help in other areas.

Seeking Saves

Chad Green (Toronto Blue Jays, 32%)

Green could become Toronto's long-term closer. The right-hander has picked up five saves in July, and he is likely to stay with the organization past the trade deadline by virtue of having a contract for next season. His strongest saves competitor is Yimi García, who is arguably a better pitcher but is in the final year of his deal and will likely be traded by Tuesday's deadline.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Tobias Myers vs. MIA (Sunday, 51)

Drew Thorpe vs. SEA (Friday, 34)

Hayden Birdsong vs. COL Saturday, 10)

José Soriano vs. OAK (Sunday, 21)

Luis L. Ortiz @ARI (Friday, 34)

Andrew Heaney @TOR (Friday, 27)

Michael Lorenzen @TOR (Saturday, 26)

Tyler Phillips vs. CLE (Saturday, 7)

Aaron Civale vs. MIA (Saturday, 34)

River Ryan @HOU (Sunday, 10)

Kyle Gibson vs. WSH (Saturday, 35)

David Peterson vs. ATL (Saturday, 21)

Hogan Harris @LAA (Saturday, 2)

Spencer Schwellenbach @NYM (Friday, 29)

Jon Gray @TOR (Sunday, 31)

José Quintana vs. ATL (Sunday, 26)

Yilber Diaz vs. PIT (Sunday, 9)

Miles Mikolas vs. WSH (Sunday, 23)