Fantasy Baseball 2-start pitcher rankings: Follow this guide to help with a bad streaming week

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: Trevor Williams #32 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, we enjoyed an A+ group of two-start streamers. And last week, we were able to find several solid options. But we are now paying for our recent riches, as this week’s list of streamers is the worst of the season. Many teams have their aces lined up for two starts this week, which doesn’t help those who need immediate help from the waiver wire. Plug your nose and try to determine the best of a bad lot in the list below.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Trevor Williams, 45% (vs. NYM, vs. ATL)

By going 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA, Williams (career 4.34 ERA) has used an altered pitch mix to exceed expectations this year greatly. And although his 2.87 FIP is slightly higher than his ERA, it’s still an excellent mark that shows his notable improvement from previous years. Williams has matchups this week that are challenging but not impossible, meaning that he can be streamed in all leagues.

Matt Waldron, 15% (@LAA, vs. ARI)

Waldron has shown respectable skills (60:19 K:BB ratio, 0.95 HR/9 rate, 3.54 FIP) but has been slowed by a .329 BABIP en route to posting a 4.26 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. Still, in a bad week for streamers, the knuckleballer can be considered for matchups against an average Angels offense and a D-backs lineup that ranked 25th in OPS during May.

Joey Estes, 1% (vs. SEA, vs. TOR)

You know it’s a brutal week for streamers when a pitcher on the A’s with a 6.10 ERA earns the third spot on this list. But those who dig a little deeper will notice a solid 20:6 K:BB ratio in 20.2 innings and a 1.21 WHIP. Those in head-to-head leagues can give the 22-year-old some consideration based on his skills and a pair of matchups against teams that rank among the bottom six in runs scored.

Tyler Anderson, 47% (vs. SD, vs. HOU)

There is no doubt that Anderson has been fortunate to have a 2.47 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP, as his .211 BABIP and 87% strand rate are unsustainable marks. His 48:29 K:BB ratio in 69.1 innings makes Anderson look like waiver wire fodder, but in a tough week for streamers, managers could take a risk that his fortunate campaign will last another seven days.

But be warned: Anderson’s opponents both rank within the top 10 in OPS.

Kyle Gibson, 24% (@HOU, vs. COL)

Gibson has similarities to Anderson, having benefited from .256 BABIP, contributing to a 3.60 ERA much better than his 4.47 FIP. And like Anderson, Gibson owns a poor K:BB ratio (52:25). The right-hander is a risky option this week, but his second matchup is good enough to get him into head-to-head lineups, as the Rockies struggle to score on the road.

Bryse Wilson, 10% (@PHI, @DET)

Wilson still holds respectable ratios (3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP) but has struggled (4.50 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 12:9 K:BB ratio) in his past four outings. The right-hander is a risky option at the outset of the week against a Phillies lineup that ranks first in runs scored, but if he makes it through that outing he should have more success against the Tigers.

Andre Pallante, 0% (@HOU, vs. COL)

After tossing six shutout innings in his first start of 2024, Pallante will get a shot at a two-start week. The right-hander benefits from being one of the most extreme groundball pitchers in baseball, but the good news stops there, as he struggles to get whiffs (career 5.9 K/9 rate) and owns a bloated lifetime 1.48 WHIP. In any other week, he wouldn’t be mentioned.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Jameson Taillon vs. CWS (Wednesday, 30)

Cooper Criswell @CWS (Friday, 10)

Ben Lively @MIA (Friday, 45)

Robert Gasser @DET (Friday, 39)

Cole Irvin @TB (Friday, 45)

Albert Suárez @TOR (Wednesday, 16)

Lance Lynn vs. COL (Friday, 24)

Dane Dunning vs. DET (Tuesday, 16)

James Paxton @PIT (Wednesday, 36)

Alec Marsh vs. SEA (Friday, 28)

Taj Bradley vs. BAL (Saturday, 47)

Braxton Garrett vs. TB (Wednesday, 44)

Ryan Weathers vs. CLE (Saturday, 34)

Tylor Megill @PHI (Sunday, 11)

Micheal Lorenzen vs. SF (Saturday, 19)

José Soriano vs. SD (Wednesday, 15)

Simeon Woods Richardson @PIT (Saturday, 14)

Sean Manaea vs. PHI (Saturday, 32)

Jake Irvin vs. ATL (Friday, 17)

Mitchell Parker vs. ATL (Thursday, 24)

JP Sears vs. SEA (Thursday, 10)

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. BOS (Wednesday, 15)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Reds @Rockies, vs. Cubs: An underachieving Reds offense could find life when they visit Coors Field for three contests before returning home to face the Cubs. The club will face righties in three of the four games, which makes left-handed hitting outfielders TJ Friedl (38%), Jake Fraley (15%) and Will Benson (13%) viable options. These matchups are so good that Jonathan India (46%) and Jeimer Candelario (39%) are also useful options.

Padres @Angels, vs. D-backs: The Padres will enjoy a favorable four-game slate, including three matchups against weak left-handers and one game against righty José Soriano. Additionally, San Diego sluggers could benefit late in games against an Angels bullpen possessing a 4.85 ERA. The trio of southpaws makes rookie Jackson Merrill a poor option but Luis Campusano (43%) is a solid catching streamer and Donovan Solano (1%) starts against all lefties and can be considered in deep formats.

D-backs vs. Giants, @Padres: Arizona hitters are nice volume plays during a four-game slate that includes three unremarkable starters and three contests against a Giants bullpen that owns a 4.42 ERA. The team doesn't offer many streaming options, but Joc Pederson (10%) is a solid option, while Kevin Newman (4%) and Jake McCarthy (2%) can be considered in deep leagues.