F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen on pole for British Grand Prix ahead of McLaren duo of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

British Grand Prix Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action at the start of the race REUTERS/Molly Darlington - UP1EI7316QDYT

F1 comes home for the 10th race of 2023 for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. With eight of the 10 teams headquartered in England and team staff living there, it's considered the "home" race for the series.

Red Bull Racing enters the weekend having won every race this season, highlighted by two-time defending champion Max Verstappen claiming the last five on the trot. Mercedes is bringing another significant upgrade package as it continues to try and claw its way back up the constructors’ standings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the British Grand Prix weekend:

British Grand Prix qualifying results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

British Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday7:25 - 8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPNU, ESPN app, F1TV Pro)10:55 a.m. - Noon: Free practice 2 (ESPNU, ESPN app, F1TV Pro)

Saturday6:25 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPNU, ESPN app, F1TV Pro)9:55 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV Pro)

Sunday8:30 - 9:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV Pro)9:55 a.m. - Noon: British Grand Prix (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV Pro)

British Grand Prix details

Track: Silverstone Circuit (Silverstone, England), 18-turn, 3.66-mile permanent racing facilityRace length: 52 laps for 190 milesLap record: 1:27.097 (Max Verstappen, 2020)Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)Last year's winner: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Brad Pitt filming movie at Silverstone

No, the 59-year old two-time Academy Award winner won't be driving on track alongside racing's F1 drivers in any official sessions, but Brad Pitt will be turning hot laps this weekend at Silverstone. Pitt will drive a modified junior Formula 2 car – which has far less power than the top level of the sport – on track filming scenes for his upcoming F1 movie titled "Apex."

The plot revolves around an aging former racer named Sonny Hayes (Pitt) returning to F1 to pair with young hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). The entry even has its own garage and stall on Silverstone’s pit lane.

Top drivers and best bets for the British Grand Prix

Verstappen once again is the massive favorite entering the weekend as he will be until anyone, including teammate Sergio Perez, can mount a credible challenge. Perez is the only other driver coming into the weekend with better than 10-to-1 odds according to BetMGM.

Best odds to win• Max Verstappen -350• Sergio Perez +700• Lewis Hamilton +1100

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some interesting props if you're looking to bet on more than just a Verstappen win (which you definitely should still be doing). Bromberg likes Fernando Alonso to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc (-110), Aston Martin to finish ahead of Ferrari (+100) and Lewis Hamilton to score a podium in his home race (+115)

British Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariNyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the British Grand Prix

The forecast calls for warm, partly cloudy conditions Friday and cooling temperatures throughout the weekend. There is a 51% chance of rain for Saturday's qualifying session, so we could be in store for a mixed grid. Cool, cloudy conditions for Sunday combined with Pirelli bringing the hardest tires in the range seems to scream for a one-stop race that the sharp end of the field is likely to dominate.