Ex-Eagles, Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly signs with Rams

NFL-Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 1: Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) stands for the national anthem prior to his start against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Carson Wentz is back in the NFL.

The quarterback, who was a free agent until Tuesday, has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Further details about the contract are not known.

The Rams are currently dealing with a quarterback injury, and need a backup they can rely on. Matt Stafford sustained a UCL injury in his right thumb (the one on his throwing hand) during the Rams' Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving the game early in the third quarter. He was replaced by backup Brett Rypien, who also started Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

But Rypien's start did not go well, ending as an embarrassing and humbling 20-3 loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday. So it appears that the Rams dove into the free agent quarterback bin and came up with Wentz.

As a starting quarterback, the last few years have not been kind to Wentz. He hit his peak in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, turning in an MVP-caliber season that came to a sudden stop in Week 14 when he busted his knee. After watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl with his backup under center, he turned in two middling seasons before Philly drafted Jalen Hurts in early April 2020, which set Wentz on the path he now trods.

Wentz reportedly felt threatened that Eagles GM Howie Roseman chose to draft a standout college QB in the second round, and it showed in his play. He threw just 16 touchdowns over 12 games (along with five rushing TDs) while tossing 14 interceptions, completing just 57.4% of his passes. He reportedly stopped speaking to then head coach Doug Pederson, who benched him in the middle of Week 13. He never took another snap for the Eagles again.

Things didn't get much better after that. Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, which was an unqualified disaster even before their season ended with Wentz throwing an interception in the final play of Week 17, eliminating them from the playoffs. He was traded to the Washington Commanders in 2022, where he got benched midseason in favor of Taylor Heinicke.

All of that would seem to count against him as a starter, but as a backup? The Rams see things they like. Wentz has a ton of NFL experience, he hasn't played yet this season so he's fresh and healthy, and he almost certainly has to be better then Rypien. That's really all the Rams are looking for, since Stafford is expected to return after the Rams' Week 10 bye.