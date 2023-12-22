Emergency podcast: Florida State is attempting to leave the ACC

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference. FSU previously made a push to gain entry to the SEC last summer, but were not accepted. The school is now making a bigger push to leave after seeing programs in the SEC and Big Ten generate more revenue than them due to their lucrative deals.

The SEC is seemingly the first conference that FSU will chase after, but the Big Ten could swoop in. Dan & Ross discuss whether or not the SEC even wants FSU and how the Big Ten is just trying to stack assets so they could end up making the push for the Seminoles

If Florida State is granted an exit from the conference, we could see the ACC crumble similar to the Pac-12. The guys debate which other schools could leave the conference & whether or not they would be better fits than FSU at a new destination.

To close out the podcast, The People's Court takes on a wild party at a taco bell.

1:00 - FSU is attempting to leave the ACC

19:24 - Can FSU get into the SEC?

31:24 - Will the Big Ten pursue FSU?

41:04 - How nervous should the rest of the ACC be right now?

52:55 - Emergency People’s Court: Taco Bell edition

