Embiid's knee injury, All-Star snubs, Brunson's moment, plus LeBron & the Lakers | No Cap Room

Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine talk about Joel Embiid's latest knee injury and what it means for the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves last night, and Dan agrees with Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown about who got snubbed in the Western Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies sent Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three 2nd round draft picks. Jake and Dan explain why the deal makes sense for both teams, even if it came a little earlier than expected.

There are rumors of LeBron James perhaps being traded off the Los Angeles Lakers, but those rumors were shut down by his agent while we recorded the show. Jake tells us who else the Lakers have been pursuing and Dan talks about how bad they’ve been since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Jalen Brunson was named an NBA All-Star for the first time yesterday and then put on a fantastic performance in front of the New York Knicks home crowd. The guys talk about his rapid ascent into superstardom and how nobody saw it coming.

Finally, Jake’s story about NBA veteran Tony Snell, who is looking to sign with a team so that he can get insurance benefits for his two young, autistic children, went viral after being published. We talk a little bit about how much the NBA community has supported Tony the last few days and the challenges that make a happy ending difficult in this circumstance.

