Ekeler's Edge: RBs that shined in Week 1 + bold fantasy predictions for Week 2

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.

Ekeler and Harmon start off the episode recapping the instant classic that took place between the Dolphins and Chargers and what lasting fantasy implications could be drawn from each of the high powered offense's performances in Week 1. Ekeler shares details on how the Chargers have vastly improved their running game and why his backup Joshua Kelly could become a viable fantasy starter. Harmon and Ekeler also highlighted the RBs that shined in Week 1.

The two then provide an update on the 'Ekeler Invitational' fantasy football league where Harmon and Ekeler both started the year 1-0. Harmon got a stellar performance from Ekeler himself while the Chargers RB won off the big games from Brandon Aiyuk and the Cowboys defense.

Harmon and Ekeler then dive into the "Ask Austin Mailbag" by reacting to people's Sunday set ups with one submission blowing their minds. The two then end the show by sharing their bold fantasy predictions for Week 2.

1:25 - Recapping a WILD Dolphins-Chargers game

5:05 - Has Joshua Kelly emerged as a fantasy starter?

8:55 - RBs to highlight from Week 1

17:55 - Ekeler's Edge invitational update: Austin, Matt start the year 1-0

28:38 - Ask Austin Mailbag: Who has the best Sunday set up?

34:50 - Matt shares weird thing he does while watching football

38:53 - Future Snapshot: Bold fantasy predictions for Week 2

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!