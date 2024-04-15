Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to 3-year extension reportedly worth $75M with $51M guaranteed

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs a route against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are not letting go of their promising wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The team announced Monday that they've exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract, and signed him to a three-year contract extension to keep him wearing that midnight green uniform long term.

We've exercised the fifth-year option on WR @DeVontaSmith_6 and have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension through 2028.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1w6VEnIKKV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 15, 2024

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the extension is worth $75 million with a whopping $51 million guaranteed.

Smith, 25, was drafted 10th overall by the Eagles in 2021. In 2023 he had 80 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

