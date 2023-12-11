Eagles CB Kelee Ringo gets rare distinction of getting 2 penalties on him for same foul

NFL: OCT 08 Eagles at Rams INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 08: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22) walks off of the field during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on October 08, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.(Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the spirit of the holiday season, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo got an unfortunate buy one, get one free on Sunday night.

It's rare to see one player get called for two penalties for doing one bad thing on a play, but that happened on Sunday night. Ringo was in coverage on Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks when he reached out and grabbed Cooks' facemask. That was bad for two reasons, as he found out.

When he grabbed Cooks' facemask, it was pass interference because it impeded Cooks from running his route. And it was also, you guessed it, a facemask penalty. Even worse for Ringo, it came on a third-and-six for the Cowboys.

Darius Slay comes out for one play and #Eagles rookie Kelee Ringo commits a defensive PI and facemask penalty 😬#Cowboys in FG range before the half#PHIvsDAL #FlyEaglesFly #DallasCowboys



pic.twitter.com/wVrOPZMwn0 — KLSFootball (@klsfootball) December 11, 2023

The pass interference was a spot foul. Because the facemask is a personal foul, the 15 yards was tacked on at the end of the play. Usually when team get two penalties on the same play, the opponent picks one to enforce.

"It is one of the rare cases where a team can get penalized twice of the same play," NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said on the broadcast.

It turned out to be a huge play. With all those extra yards, the Cowboys drove downfield and with 20 seconds left in the half Dak Prescott hit Michael Gallup for a touchdown. That gave Dallas a 24-6 halftime lead.

Even though it was an NFL oddity, Ringo's daily double isn't a play he will want to see again.