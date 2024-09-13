Driver accused of killing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau denied bail, had .087 blood-alcohol level

Sean M. Higgins, Michael Silvanio Sean M. Higgins, top, the alleged drunken driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road, appears before Judge Michael Silvanio, bottom, for his hearing via video from jail, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Woodbury, N.J. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) (Derik Hamilton/AP)

Sean Higgins, the man charged with killing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau in a drunken driving crash on Aug. 29 has been denied bail and will remain in jail, a New Jersey judge ruled on Friday.

The 43-year-old Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. His blood-alcohol level was recorded at .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

Higgins was present during a virtual court hearing on Friday and a judge ordered he be held for trial due to his history of alleged road rage and aggressive driving. He has seven days to appeal and will be in court on Oct. 15 for a pre-indictment conference.

The Gaudreaus were killed close to their childhood home in New Jersey the evening before their sister Katie's wedding where they were to serve as groomsmen. According to police, they were struck by an SUV driven by Higgins attempting to pass two other vehicles.

Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old. Matthew Gaudreau was 29.

Higgins had told police he had "five or six" beers the day of the crash and admitted to drinking alcohol while driving that evening. He was driving aggressively behind a sedan above the 50 mph speed limit and was tailgating, the driver told police.

When the driver and the vehicle ahead of hers slowed down and moved left to go around the biking Gaudreaus, Higgins sped up, moved right and struck the brothers, according to two other drivers.

“He indicated he didn’t even see them,” said Superior Court Judge Michael J. Silvanio, who said the deaths were caused by Higgins' admitted "impatience."

Higgins faces up to 20 years in jail.

A memorial service for the brothers was held on Monday in Media, Pennsylvania.

Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, revealed during her eulogy that she is pregnant with their third child. Their daughter, Noa, is 2 years old, and their son, Johnny, was born in February.

Matthew Gaudreau's widow, Madeline, is also pregnant, in her case with their first child. A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to support the family and has raised nearly $800,000 as of Friday.