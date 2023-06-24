Dream HC Tanisha Wright calls out 'notoriously bad' WNBA refs: 'They are going to fine me for this'

New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: Head Coach Tanisha Wright of the Atlanta Dream looks on against the New York Liberty during the first half at Gateway Center Arena on June 23, 2023 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Tanisha Wright has had it with WNBA officials.

The Atlanta Dream head coach called out referees after her team lost to the New York Liberty on Friday night, 110-80. Wright specifically mentioned a Flagrant-1 call on Stefanie Dolson after the Liberty center elbowed Dream forward Laeticia Amihere in the nose with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter. Wright, who was assessed a technical foul immediately after the call during the game, believed Dolson should have been given a Flagrant-2.

"She got elbowed in the mouth. Blood was gushing out," Wright said about the foul on Amihere. "And for them to only assess a Flagrant-1 is absolutely ridiculous. ... I don't understand how that wasn't a Flagrant-2. I really don't. I don't understand it. And they're going to fine me for this, but I'm challenging [the officials] to rise their standards."

#AtlantaDream HC Tanisha Wright with some blistering words about the #WNBA’s officiating this season.



This comes after there was a flagrant-1 call on the play that left Laeticia Amihere with an injury to the face.



“They are going to fine me for this.” pic.twitter.com/OHAI7Gl2Fv — Meghan Hall (@TheMeghanHall) June 24, 2023

Wright's words came two days after an WNBA-record 10 technical fouls were called in a game between the Dream and the Dallas Wings. Atlanta also lost that game. She expounded on her disdain for WNBA officiating in general following the game as well.

"Officiating has been notoriously bad all year," Wright added. "I've never sat up here and blamed officials and I won't blame the officials. But we're expected to play at a high level every single night. These athletes — on both sides — put in a lot of work to perfect their craft and the officials need to rise to that same occasion. They should be held to that same standard.

"Officiating needs to get better. Period. There's no if, ands or buts about it. They need to do a better job."

After the loss, the Dream sit fourth in the Eastern Conference Division at 5-7.