Draymond Green ejected for putting Rudy Gobert in chokehold during Timberwolves-Warriors brawl

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

A brawl less than two minutes into an NBA in-season tournament game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors saw Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels all ejected

A tussle between Thompson and McDaniels was responsible for starting the brawl, while Green was given the boot after putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

This article will be updated with more information.

