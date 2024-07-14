Dramatic photos capture the moments Trump is attacked and rushed off stage

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Former President Donald Trump was attacked during a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday night. Secret service agents rushed to the stage after apparent pops were heard coming from the direction of the crowd.

Trump dropped below the podium before he was rushed off the stage and into his motorcade. There was blood dripping from around his ear. The apparent shooter is dead and a rally attendee was killed.

The former president's spokesman issued a statement following the event that Trump is "fine."

Trump took to Truth Social to thank the Secret Service and law enforcement "for their rapid response."

Photographers at the event captured dramatic photos from the scene that show the sudden turn of events.