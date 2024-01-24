Dolphins, DC Vic Fangio reportedly part ways; deal reportedly expected with Eagles soon

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 29: Vic Fangio of the Miami Dolphins arrives prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are mutual parting ways after one season, the team announced Wednesday. The 65-year-old will now reportedly be a top target for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are expected to reach a deal to hire Fangio as their defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miami is granting Fangio's desire to leave and be closer to his family in Pennsylvania, according to the report.

Fangio has 37 years of experience in the NFL under his belt, spending 22 of the past 28 seasons as either an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator. He and the Eagles were reportedly looking to work together this before he joined the Dolphins for the 2023 campaign.

