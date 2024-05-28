Dodgers snap longest losing streak in 5 years aided by late Mets blunders

MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets May 28, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) singles during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the first game of a Monday doubleheader, the Dodgers rallied from a late 2-0 hole for a 5-2 win. The win was aided by multiple Mets blunders down the stretch and snapped a five-game losing streak, the franchise's longest since 2019.

Mookie Betts plated the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning before Freedie Freeman broke the game open with a two-run home run.

Mookie and Freddie take New York! pic.twitter.com/6ygZxXRSwD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 28, 2024

The Dodgers had no answersfor Mets starter Tylor Megill, who pitched seven sterling innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine. But the Mets allowed them hang around long enough to break the game open in the 10th.

Late error sparks Dodgers' rally

The Dodgers finally broke through in the eighth with the aid of an inning-extending error by Mets third baseman Brett Baty. Reliever Reed Garrett allowed a leadoff single to Jason Heyward. Andy Pages then took his place at first base on a fielder's choice, bringing the top of the Dodgers' MVP-stacked order to the plate with one out. Mookie Betts grounded into what looked like an inning-ending double play.

But Baty fumbled the ball after fielding it and didn't get a throw off, allowing Betts to reach safely at first and Pages to advance to second. That brought Shohei Ohtani to the plate with two on and one out, prompting Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to call left-hander Jake Diekman to the mound.

Diekman also induced a potential double-play ball, but yielded just one out when Ohtani sprinted to first base to beat the throw. Freddie Freeman then plated Pages on an RBI single to left field.

The Mets went scoreless in the bottom half of the eighth, and the middle of the Dodgers order tied the game in the ninth. With runners on the corners and no outs, Chris Taylor laid down a bunt that Teoscar Hernández to tie the game at 2-2.

A squeeze for the tie! pic.twitter.com/bs5mzzjQ9q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 28, 2024

Taylor reached first base safely to leave runners on first and second with no out. But a Heyward strikeout and Pages double play ended the inning with no more runs, setting up the Mets for a potential walkoff win.

Mets fail to score after loading bases in ninth

They had a golden opportunity Mets loaded the bases with one out against reliever Daniel Hudson, but Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil both popped up, setting the top of the Dodgers order up for their 10th-inning heroics.