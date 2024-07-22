The Dodgers are back, Bobby Witt Jr. had a weekend and Cooperstown has new inductees

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

It was a weekend with a few sweeps, including the Los Angeles Dodgers taking three from the Red Sox and Jackson Chourio heating up to power the Brewers. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down all of the sweeps from the weekend and dig into the other series as well.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan discuss Bobby Witt Jr.’s incredible weekend, how former All-Star Ty France flamed out in Seattle and why Aaron Boone is the GOAT of getting ejected.

Plus, the guys talk about the new Hall of Fame inductees and why they’re excited about Nacho Alvarez being called up by the Braves.

(0:00) Episode start

(1:32) Weekend series sweeps

(12:55) James Wood’s evolution

(14:38) Jackson Chourio heating up for Brewers

(17:52) Player of the weekend: Bobby Witt Jr.

(21:47) National League Wild Card jamboree

(28:35) First time for everything

(35:04) Sorry for your mentions

(42:30) Warm fuzzy feeling: HOF inductions

(44:18) Yankees still struggling, Boone ejected again

(49:31) Turbo mode

