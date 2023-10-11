Dillon Brooks ejected 5 minutes into his Rockets debut for punching Daniel Theis in the groin

Houston Rockets Media Day HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets poses for a photo during media day on October 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

That didn't take long.

Noted NBA heel Dillon Brooks got ejected Tuesday less the five minutes into his debut with the Houston Rockets. It took 4:33 to be precise.

His infraction? Punching an opponent below the belt. In a basketball game.

The incident took place in Tuesday's preseason game between the Rockets and Indiana Pacers. The victim: Daniel Theis.

With Houston leading 13-10, Brooks was guarding Bennedict Mathurin on the perimeter. Theis set a screen on Brooks. Brooks responded with a left uppercut to the groin. It was a direct hit.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Rockets' preseason game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qWt0RwQBzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

Here's a closeup.

Dillon Brooks wasting no time 😭



He was just ejected for this play 5 minutes into the game. pic.twitter.com/JNmzC2dq2c — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) October 11, 2023

And another angle for good measure.

Dillon Brooks receives a flagrant 2 and is ejected from his first preseason game with the Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/hVPcgw3t3b — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@VatorSports) October 11, 2023

Theis, understandably, was none too pleased. But he kept his cool.

Officials, meanwhile, went to the monitor to determine the severity of the infraction. They accurately assessed that it was a foul of the flagrant 2 variety, a designation that comes with an automatic ejection.

Upon learning his fate, Brooks smirked and waved goodbye to the Houston crowd. He then jogged off the floor without protest.

This is familiar

Brooks developed a reputation in six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies as a guy that opposing players, well — don't like. It's because of stuff like this. Just ask LeBron James.

Flagrant 2 foul assessed to Dillon Brooks for hitting LeBron below the belt.



Brooks has been ejected from the game.pic.twitter.com/Grd03xXZyy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 23, 2023

That low blow on James in the playoffs last season likewise earned Brooks a flagrant 2, an assessment Brooks later blamed on media and fans.

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, that just creates another persona on me," Brooks said in April while arguing that he didn't deserve a flagrant 2 for punching another man in his private area.

While Brooks was flustered at the time, he appears eager to reprise his role in his new Houston surroundings. You've been warned, Rockets opponents.