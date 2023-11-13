Dick Vitale announces his vocal cord cancer 'is gone,' but his return to ESPN is delayed

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament- Championship HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: College basketball announcer Dick Vitale on air during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four championship game between the Connecticut Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale's latest bout with cancer is now behind him, but he’s not quite ready to return to the broadcast booth just yet.

The Hall of Famer announced on Monday that his vocal cord cancer “is gone.” The 84-year-old had hoped to start calling college basketball games on ESPN near the end of November, but his doctors recommended that he keep resting his vocal cords. It’s unclear when Vitale will get to call a game again.

"While I'm disappointed with the latest developments, I remain hopeful," Vitale said in a statement . "The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing."

Vitale was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer earlier this year, which marked his third cancer diagnosis in as many years. He was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2021, and then was diagnosed with lymphoma a few months later. He made an incredibly incredibly emotional return to ESPN when he called his first game during the 2021-22 season, just one month after his lymphoma diagnosis.

Vitale announced in August 2022 that he was cancer-free. He was also diagnosed with vocal cord dysplasia in 2022, and needed surgery.

He has shared updates from his multiple cancer battles on social media, and said Monday that he is working to help his voice recover after undergoing 35 radiation treatments.

Speech therapists Amy & Michelle r helping me recover from the cancer & 35 radiation treatments on my vocal cords . Great news radiation wiped out the cancer but has affected my vocal cords - 🙏🙏🙏problem clears up so I can get the BEST MEDICINE of all -Sitting at courtside . pic.twitter.com/MuJSETnq4Y — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 13, 2023

"With the season started, I am jumping out of my shoes to be back in the college basketball arenas, calling the game I love and being around so many great colleagues and fans," Vitale said. "I have to listen to the medical experts, who have been so good to me, and with some more rest, I know I will be back for my 45th season. I've been so touched by the amazing response I've received."