Derek Carr responds after Michael Thomas says he should get his 'a** whooped' for throw to Chis Olave: 'I don't really care for it'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr speaks during a news conference after their loss against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) (Rusty Jones/AP)

Derek Carr has responded after ex-teammate Michael Thomas wrote on social media Sunday that the Saints quarterback should get his "ass whooped" for a throw to Chris Olave.

Olave was injured on the play via an illegal hit by Carolina Panthers cornerback Xavier Woods. Olave couldn't reach a high throw from Carr in traffic that left him vulnerable to Panthers defenders.

The hit to Olave's head left him motionless on the field. He was diagnosed with a concussion and transported to a hospital in a Charlotte after being carted off the field on a backboard.

Chris Olave takes a nasty shot. Hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/LjFbFIxzpx — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) November 3, 2024

Olave was eventually cleared to be discharged and to fly back with the Saints to New Orleans. He sent a message on social media thanking fans for their support.

Thank God Preciate all the love & prayers Ima be aight🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) November 3, 2024

Carolina won the game, 23-22.

In the immediate aftermath of the play, Thomas ripped into Carr in a social media rant insinuating that Carr's throw is to blame for Olave's injury. Thomas played with Carr in 2023 in Carr's first season with the Saints. He did not hold back in his disdain for his former quarterback.

Derek Carr for you I been told yall shit sad 😢🖕 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the f out of here he so ass. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball. He need his ass whooped — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the same shit. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

That year his buddy went 1st team all pro in 2022 he needed 180 targets just to catch 100 passes. He is ass — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Carr heard about Thomas' comments. He said in his postgame news conference that the didn't read them and didn't plan to. But he responded.

NOLA QB Derek Carr responding to tweets from former #Saints WR Michael Thomas sent during the game about his pass being the reason Chris Olave suffered another concussion.



h/t @Kat_Terrell with the question pic.twitter.com/JWFwtCkodw — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 3, 2024

"I have love for Mike. And when he does that, I don't really care for it, obviously," Carr said. "I've had so many teammates over the years, and he's like the one dude that didn't get along with me. And I don't know what I did to him. I don't know why he feels that way.

I'm sorry for whatever he's dealing with to make him feel like he's got to do that. I don't know. But he's never called me during any of this. My phone number has never changed. I've, in fact, called him on different occasions. Just to try. ... It's unfortunate, especially coming from a player like that, but I wish him the best. I hope he gets on a team and does want he wants to do and loves it."

Carr then addressed the criticism that his throw left Olave vulnerable to injury.

"It's just something I would never do to a teammate. It was single high. The ball went to where we talked about it going. And Chris got hit in the head unfortunately. That happens in our game.

"I would never do it on purpose. I didn't throw in him into a bad look. ... When it comes to the football aspect of it, I really don't have an answer for it. But when it comes to just the person part of it, I just hope he gets what he's looking for."

Thomas last played in the NFL with the Saints in 2023 and entered the offseason as a free agent. A three-time Pro Bowler, he remains a free agent at 31 years old nine weeks into the NFL season.