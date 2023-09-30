David Njoku questionable for Browns after burning arm, face while lighting fire pit

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens, left, after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been listed as questionable for Sunday's meeting with AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens after a household accident.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Njoku suffered burn injuries to his arm and face while lighting a backyard fire pit. Chris Easterling reports that the tight end was treated by team doctors and did not go to a hospital.

Njoku's agent, Malki Kawa posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the 27-year-old is okay.

Thank you everyone for reaching out , but David njoku is ok, thank God. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) September 30, 2023

While tackle Jack Conklin and running back Nick Chubb will already be missing, Njoku, who is third on the team with 10 catches and 97 receiving yards, joins Deshaun Watson on the injury report. The quarterback is also listed as questionable after injuring his right throwing shoulder during a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson said Friday that he is "okay" and will play.

Quarterback P.J. Walker and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden were elevated from the Browns' practice squad should Watson and Njoku be unable to play.