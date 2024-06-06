Data & trends that will define 2024 season: Rookie WR production continues to explode

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

To conclude our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' we do a deep dive on rookie WR production through the years. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to look at historical data of rookies over the past ten seasons to see how rookie WR are becoming more and more fantasy viable from the get-go. The two in the second half of the show attempt to identify which rookie WR you can trust in this class to bring you instant fantasy success this season.

(2:15) - Data & trends series: Tracking the explosion of WR rookie production

(7:25) - The 2014 WR rookie class changed everything

(10:50) - Designed touches are getting rookie WRs involved early.... but is that a good or bad sign long term?

(22:00) - WR rookie production over past decade based on draft capital spent

(25:48) - Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill, Amon Ra St. Brown have these three traits in common as late round WR gems

(37:00) - Marvin Harrison Jr.: Green light to draft but is his ADP too rich?

(42:55) - Malik Nabers: Yellow light to draft because Daniel Jones is his QB

(48:30) - Xavier Worthy: Yellow light with crowded WR room in KC

(53:50) - Rome Odunze: Yellow light with so many new parts in Chicago

(59:30) - Ladd McConkey: Yellow light with Chargers likely being heavy run team

(1:01:15) - Keon Coleman: Yellow light with patience being required

(1:03:15) - Brian Thomas Jr.:Yellow light with upside to be a green light

(1:04:50) - Xavier Legette: Red light but Canales can make him a yellow light

(1:06:10) - Ricky Pearsall: Red light this year, green light next year

(1:07:00) - Making sense of Patriots Rookie WRs

(1:10:00) - Harmons shares his favorite deep sleeper rookie WR

