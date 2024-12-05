Creighton stuns Hunter Dickinson, top-ranked Kansas in dominant 13-point win

Creighton's Steven Ashworth celebrates after a foul was called on Kansas that knocked him to the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Once again, Greg McDermott has knocked off the top-ranked team in the country.

Creighton rolled over No. 1 Kansas 76-63 on Wednesday night at the CHI Center in Omaha in the Big 12-Big East Battle. That marked the first loss of the season for the Jayhawks, who started the season out as the top-ranked team in college basketball.

The BlueJays have now beaten a No. 1 team at home in consecutive seasons, following last year’s upset win over UConn. That was the program’s first ever win over a top-ranked team. Naturally, the second such win led to a huge celebration on the court in Nebraska.

Creighton led the entire way on Wednesday night, and it opened the game on a quick 10-2 burst to take control of the game right away. Steven Ashworth even drained one from the logo before halftime for the BlueJays, who took a 10-point lead into the locker room.

Though Kansas opened the second half on a 9-0 run, Creighton responded with a 10-0 run of its own to take the momentum away instantly. The BlueJays poured it on late, too, and nothing Kansas was doing worked. The Jayhawks went more than four minutes without scoring down the stretch, which allowed Creighton to push its lead to 16 points. From there, the BlueJays rolled to the 13-point win without much issue.

Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped 49 points in their season-opener, was questionable going into the game with a lower body injury. The 7-footer missed their last game against Notre Dame, which snapped a three-game losing skid that dropped them out of the rankings completely, as a result. Kalkbrenner, however, more than held his own against Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson. He finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Perhaps more importantly, he limited Dickinson to just six points and two field goals.

Pop Isaacs led Creighton with 27 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the 3-point line. Ashworth added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dajuan harris Jr. led Kansas with 15 points and five assists, and Zeke Mayo added 12 points.

Kansas entered Wednesday’s game at 7-0 with several key wins under its belt already. The Jayhawks edged out a three-point win over North Carolina after nearly blowing a 20-point lead, and then they beat Cooper Flagg and Duke in Las Vegas last week to stay undefeated. Kansas will take on Missouri next on Sunday before hosting NC State and Brown to close out its nonconference slate.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.