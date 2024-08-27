Cram session: 7 biggest fantasy takeaways from preseason | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year.

Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions:

(0:45) - Matt Harmon shares a personal update

(5:30) - It's Cram Week on the pod! Time to cram the preseason

(8:05) - What information can you utilize from preseason action?

(17:30) - Preseason takeaway: Titans RBs are true 50-50 split with upside

(24:00) - Preseason takeaway: Anthony Richardson is a work in progress

(35:00) - Preseason takeaway: Brian Thomas Jr. is ready to roll

(38:45) - Preseason takeaway: Drake Maye needs to start right away

(47:35) - Preseason takeaway: This Steeler has serious red flags

(51:12) - Preseason takeaway: Two guys that need to be higher on your draft boards

(56:00) - Fantasy mailbag

