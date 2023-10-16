Cowboys and Chargers have a pregame fight before their game on Monday night

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys must have spent their Sunday hanging out, watching pregame fights around the NFL.

A day after the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns had a big pregame brawl, the Chargers and Cowboys followed their lead and scuffled before their game on Monday night.

Punches were thrown and it appeared that Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had his helmet pop off after getting hit.

It's rare to see a fight between teams during pregame warmups, but it happens from time to time. Players get upset when opponents invade their space, or there's some trash talking that goes too far. You can assume that the NFL, which isn't thrilled at two big pregame fights happening in Week 6, will view the video of both closely and hand out some fines.

As for Monday night, the pregame skirmish set the tone for a pretty good matchup.

