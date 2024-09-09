Commanders release K Cade York after he missed 2 FG attempts in loss to Bucs, reportedly signing Austin Seibert

Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Cade York #3 of the Washington Commanders reacts as he watches his field goal attempt miss in the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they have released kicker Cade York after he missed both of his field goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They plan to sign veteran kicker Austin Seibert, NFL Network reports.

York missed a 47-yard attempt in the first quarter as the Bucs led, 6-0. He then missed a 56-yard attempt on Washington's opening drive of the second half as the Bucs led, 16-7. York connected on both of his extra-point attempts. Tampa Bay went on to secure a 37-20 victory.

York previously played in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns replaced him with Dustin Hopkins last season, and York didn't kick in a game in 2023. Cleveland re-signed York this offseason then traded him to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick after Washington released Brandon McManus. Washington cut McManus in June after he was accused in a lawsuit of sexual assault.

Seibert is a five-year NFL veteran who's played for the Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets. After kicking in 16 games as a rookie with the Browns in 2019, he's yet to kick in more than six games in a single season with any team.

For his career, Seibert has connected on 45 of 56 (80.4%) of his field goal attempts including 19 of 30 (63.3%) attempts from 40-plus yards. His career-long field goal is 53 yards. The Commanders play the New York Giants in Week 2 with each team seeking its first win after an 0-1 start.