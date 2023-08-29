Colts reportedly fail to find trade for RB Jonathan Taylor, who will now start season on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts takes a moment during the national anthem prior to an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Indianapolis Colts failed to find a trade partner for Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts didn't find a "fair-value offer" for Taylor ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Taylor is now expected to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Colts can still deal Taylor before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!