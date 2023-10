Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks to the locker room after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games, the team announced Wednesday. The quarterback suffered an AC joint injury to his right shoulder during the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Potential right shoulder or collarbone injury for Anthony Richardson on this run. Doesn’t look good. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/PE7OF5C78h — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) October 8, 2023

This story will be updated...