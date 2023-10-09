Colts expect QB Anthony Richardson to 'miss some time,' unsure about surgery, injured reserve

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Anthony Richardson is going to miss some time.

After he sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beyond that, Richardson's prognosis is unclear. Steichen didn't rule rule out surgery or a stint on injured reserve for the rookie quarterback.

