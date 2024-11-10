Colts CB Kenny Moore calls out teammates after loss to Bills: 'I don't think the effort is there'

NFL: NOV 03 Colts at Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 03: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) looks on before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings on November 3rd, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kenny Moore II didn’t hold back on Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts cornerback ripped his teammates after their 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. While he didn’t get specific in who he was calling out, he clearly sees plenty of issues within their locker room.

"I don't think everybody is working as hard as possible, and obviously it's showing," Moore said, via WTHR's Dominic Miranda. "I'm not the type to sugarcoat it, honestly. I don't think the urgency is there. I don't think the details are there. I don't think the effort is there. I don't see everything correlating from meetings to practice to games, and it shows."

It’s unclear who Moore is calling out directly, but the Colts have been struggling across the board in recent weeks. The Bills cruised to a dominant 10-point win, which would’ve been larger had the Colts not scored a touchdown in the final seconds, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Colts quarterback Joe Flacco committed four turnovers, three of which were interceptions, in the loss, too. Flacco hit Tyler Goodson for a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and then he found Alec Pierce for a 10-yard score with just two seconds left in the game.

Josh Allen wasn't that much better for Buffalo. He went 22-of-37 for 280 yards and threw two interceptions himself. He had a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, too, which helped push them to a seven-point lead at halftime. Cornerback Taron Johnson had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown on Flacco's first pass of the game to lift Buffalo ahead right away.

Flacco took over as the Colts starter late last month and replaced Anthony Richardson, who the Colts selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Richardson struggled and appeared to take a step back in his development to start the season. He even pulled himself out of a game against the Houston Texans briefly last month because he was "tired," which could be something that Moore is pointing to with his comments.

But, with the Colts now having lost three straight — including two under Flacco’s leadership — their issues go well beyond problems at quarterback.

"To go out and do the same mistakes over and over, I think that's what drives me insane as a player," Moore said. "Individually, that's what drives me insane … We have to do our best to be better as the season progresses, and we are in November and I just don't see us making that jump from September to November. I'm seeing the same things."

The Colts, now at 4-6 on the year, will take on the New York Jets next week. A win there will go a long way in turning their season around in an attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign — which isn’t totally out of reach just yet. But in order to pull that off, based on Moore’s comments, it sounds like the Colts have some significant internal issues to fix first.