College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia drops out of the provisional field after loss to Ole Miss

Georgia v Ole Miss OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Georgia fell out of the provisional playoff field in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 12 and are the first team out of the 12-team bracket. Georgia is on the outside looking in at the moment because No. 13 Boise State would be in the playoff as the fifth-best conference champion.

Georgia may not be on the outside of the playoff very long. The Bulldogs host No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday night. A win will move the Bulldogs back into the 12-team bracket with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Oregon maintained the top spot in the rankings and in the projected bracket. Georgia's loss propelled Texas to the No. 2 seed in the bracket and No. 3 overall behind Ohio State. The Big Ten has four teams in the top five as Indiana moved up to No. 5 behind Penn State. The conference is in a great spot to have all four teams in the playoff at the end of the season as both Indiana and Penn State could finish the season at 11-1 and miss the Big Ten title game.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 11 ahead of Georgia after its 28-10 win over the Bulldogs. The Rebels jumped five spots with the win.

Miami dropped all the way to No. 9 in the rankings and the No. 4 seed in the bracket after losing to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

First-round byes

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. BYU

4. Miami

BYU moved up three spots after its 22-21 win at Utah. The Cougars host Kansas in Week 12.

First-round matchups

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee

This scenario would have three of the four first-round games at Big Ten stadiums. It's very plausible that could become a reality too. We don't think Tennessee won't be at No. 8 in the bracket next week. The Vols are either going to move up with a big road win at Georgia, or they'll fall a few spots with a loss.

Post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon (10-0)

2. Ohio State (8-1)

3. Texas (8-1)

4. Penn State (8-1)

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. BYU (9-0)

7. Tennessee (8-1)

8. Notre Dame (8-1)

9. Miami (9-1)

10. Alabama (7-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-2)

12. Georgia (7-2)

13. Boise State (8-1)

14. SMU (8-1)

15. Texas A&M (7-2)

16. Kansas State (7-2)

17. Colorado (7-2)

18. Washington State (8-1)

19. Louisville (6-3)

20. Clemson (7-2)

21. South Carolina (6-3)

22. LSU (6-3)

23. Missouri (7-2)

24. Army (9-0)

25. Tulane (8-2)