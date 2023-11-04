College football scores, games, updates: Kansas State vs. Texas, Notre Dame at Clemson and more

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Texas at Kansas State MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 05: Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) in the second quarter of a Big 12 college football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on November 5, 2022 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.

Not only are there five ranked vs. ranked matchups, but there are also several ranked teams on upset watch with tough matchups against unranked opponents.

At this point in the season, there is so much on the line as teams jockey for position in both the CFP rankings and their respective conference standings. We're in for an action-packed day.

Here's what we're watching early on Saturday (scroll for live updates):

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: UT -4 | Total: 49.5

Can Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) survive another week without Quinn Ewers? Maalik Murphy will get his second straight start at QB in place of the injured Ewers. The Texas run game and defense paved the way to victory last week, and that may have to be the same recipe against Kansas State, which is part of a five-team logjam atop the Big 12 standings alongside UT. The Longhorns have no margin for error if they want to keep their CFP hopes alive

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!