College Football Playoff: SMU gets final at-large spot over Alabama despite ACC title game loss

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 02: SMU Mustangs wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. (#13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 2, 2024, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SMU is in the College Football Playoff.

The Mustangs got the final at-large berth in the College Football Playoff over Alabama. SMU lost 34-31 to Clemson on Saturday night in the ACC title game to drop to 11-2. Alabama (9-3) didn't play on conference championship weekend.

SMU fell from No. 8 to No. 10 after the loss but stayed one spot ahead of Alabama in the rankings.

The bracket is made up of five conference champions and seven at-large teams. The top four conference champions get the four first-round byes and the fifth conference champion has to play in the first round. Clemson (10-3) was that final conference champion.

Clemson didn't jump the Mustangs in the rankings, however. The Tigers got the final spot in the 12-team playoff with a No. 16 ranking and will play Texas in the first round.

First-round byes

1. Oregon (13-0, Big Ten champion)

2. Georgia (11-2, SEC champion)

3. Boise State (12-1, Mountain West champion)

4. Arizona State (11-2, Big 12 champion)

First-round matchups

No. 12 Clemson (10-3, ACC champion) at No. 5 Texas (11-2, at-large)

No. 11 SMU (11-2, at-large) at No. 6 Penn State (11-2, at-large)

No. 10 Indiana (11-1, at-large) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1, at-large)

No. 9 Tennessee (10-2, at-large) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2, at-large)