College football scores, games, live updates: Ohio State vs. Michigan and more

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 26 Michigan at Ohio State COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes players line up at the line of scrimmage before the snap during a college football game on November 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Welcome to rivalry week, Saturday edition!

We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship games are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff.

On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule this weekend, highlighted by the much-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan in Ann Arbor.

We're in for an action-packed day.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: UM -3.5 | Total: 45.5

The entire season has been building toward this game. Once again, Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated entering their annual rivalry matchup with the Big Ten East on the line. The winner will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game and, barring a shocking upset at the hands of the Hawkeyes, advance to the College Football Playoff. The loser could be left out. Throw in Michigan's ongoing sign-stealing scandal — which will cause Jim Harbaugh to miss his third consecutive game — and we're potentially in store for one of the most dramatic college football games in recent memory. Buckle up.