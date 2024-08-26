Coco Gauff opens US Open title defense with straight-sets win over France's Varvara Gracheva

TENNIS-USA-OPEN USA's Coco Gauff plays a backhand return to France's Varvara Gracheva during their women's singles first round tennis match on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 26, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

After disappointing results at Wimbledon and the Olympics, Coco Gauff is off to a strong start in her title defense at the US Open.

Gauff opened play on Monday with a 6-2, 6-0 win over France's Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the US Open.

The match wasn't quite as lopsided as the score. Gracheva put pressure on in each of Gauff's first three services games, forcing six break points. But Gauff survived them all and broke Gracheva en route winning the first set.

Gauff then broke Gracheva's first service game of the second set to take complete control of the match. Gracheva didn't win another game.

Gauff secured the victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the site of her last US Open win — a three-set thriller over Aryna Sabalenka in last year's championship final. That win secured the first Grand Slam title of Gauff's career, catapulting the once-rising star into certified star status at 19 years old.

Gauff went on to her best career finish at the Australian Open with a trip to the semifinals in January. She then advanced to the semifinals at the French Open and secured her first Grand Slam doubles title at Roland Garros while playing with Katerina Siniakova.

She entered Wimbledon as the No. 2 seed but fell in straight sets to fellow American and No. 19 seed Emma Navarro in the fourth round. She then lost in the third round of the Olympics in emotional match against Croatia's Donna Vekić.

Now she's back at the site of her greatest career victory with a strong win under her belt as the No. 3 seed at the US Open.