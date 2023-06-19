Chris Paul was on a plane when he found out he'd been traded to Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 29: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chris Paul has been playing professional hoops for 18 seasons, but even he can still be surprised by the twists and turns of the NBA.

The Phonenix Suns reportedly pulled off a blockbuster trade on Sunday, sending Paul and Landry Shamet to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar Bradley Beal. While Paul met with the Suns after the season ended and knew that a trade could be a possibility, he apparently wasn't expecting anything to happen when it did.

Paul told "Good Morning America" on Monday that he was "surprised" by the trade, and found out he'd be going to the Wizards while he was in the middle of a cross country flight.

Chris Paul says he found out he was traded on a flight to NY for his @GMA appearance: “In this league, anything can happen. You just figure out what’s next.” This was prescheduled to promote his new book, Sixty-One. pic.twitter.com/pFiwsfCmww — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 19, 2023

He was actually on the flight that would take him to New York to be on "Good Morning America," which had been scheduled earlier so Paul could promote his new book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court.”

Paul is ready to figure out "what's next" for him, but right now he can't do that. And that's because no one knows where he'll actually end up. The Wizards are reportedly planning to reroute him to another team instead of keeping him, and will listen to offers this week to help Paul get to a contending team. It's possible that contending team could be the Los Angeles Clippers, where Paul played from 2011 to 2017. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Clippers are interested in a reunion with their former star.