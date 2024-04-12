Chiefs WR Rashee Rice turns himself in to police after multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Rashee Rice surrendered himself to police on Thursday in response to an arrest warrant issued after the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last month in Dallas, according online records accessed by the Kansas City Star.

The 23-year-old reportedly entered custody at Glenn Heights Police Department. His bond was set at $5,000 with a total of surety bond of $40,000.

He faces eight felony charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury.

This story will be updated.

