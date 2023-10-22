Chiefs score and Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes do their new celebration handshake

Taylor Swift cheers alongside Brittany Mahomes, right, before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

CBS was going to show as much Taylor Swift as it could during Sunday's game, and the network got more than just a random shot of the singer sitting and watching the Kansas City Chiefs play.

It turns out Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, have a celebration handshake now.

The two broke it out after the Chiefs' first touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It needs some practice to nail the execution, but not a bad first effort.

Not to be outdone in the viral fan category, Chargers fan Merianne Do was at Arrowhead Stadium cheering after a Chargers touchdown. She became well known after she was spotted last Monday night cheering on the Chargers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Big day for celebrity fans.

Swift has attended most Chiefs game this season due to her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. Pretty soon, her legion of fans will be copying her TD handshake with Brittany Mahomes.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!