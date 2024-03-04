Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to two first-round draft picks in return.

If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million.

