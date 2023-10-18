Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes already eyeing NFL ownership after Formula 1 buy

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is still in the middle of his playing career, but he’s already added several sports franchises to his investment portfolio.

Eventually, though, Mahomes is eyeing a major jump after he retires. He wants to own an NFL team.

"I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that's definitely where you want to get to," Mahomes said Wednesday, via ESPN . "I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible.

"When I'm done playing, obviously I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I've always had my entire life."

Mahomes' comments came a day after he and teammate Travis Kelce j oined the ownership group in a Formula 1 team . Mahomes and Kelce, along with golfer Rory McIlroy and former boxer Anthony Joshua joined a group that owns nearly a quarter of Alpine Formula One. The group purchased 24% of the team earlier this year.

The team is set to compete in the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

"I think everybody can see the appeal [of F1]," Mahomes said. "I've been able to get to a couple races now. Seeing the environment and watching 'Drive to Survive' on Netflix, you see how competitive it is. Anytime you get an opportunity to get in on that ... I'm competitive on everything we can get, and so hopefully it can open up to some great opportunities and we're able to go to some of those races and have a little stake in the game."

Mahomes is also a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals in MLB and in Kansas City’s two professional soccer teams, Sporting KC in MLS and the KC Current of the NWSL

Mahomes is in the middle of his seventh season with the Chiefs. The 28-year-old had signed a 10-year deal with the franchise in 2020 that was going to keep him there through the 2031 season, but he restructured that deal last month. His new deal will pay him as much as $218 million over the next four seasons. The two sides will revisit the deal after the 2026 season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes has thrown for 1,593 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season while leading Kansas City to a 5-1 record.

He can’t get into NFL ownership until his playing days are behind him, which still seems a ways off. And given the rate that teams are going for — the Washington Commanders sold for a record $6.05 billion earlier this year — Mahomes knows it’s going to take some work.