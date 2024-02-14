Chiefs and other NFL players send prayers after shooting derails Super Bowl parade

Law enforcement personnel approach Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Multiple people were injured, a fire official said. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Kansas City's day of celebration was turned into a tragedy Wednesday when a mass shooting derailed the Chief's Super Bowl parade.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two suspects are in custody with one person dead and up to 10 or 15 people wounded. Per KMBC's Mat Flener, 11 of the 12 patients at Kansas City's Children's Mercy hospital were children, nine with gunshot wounds. The identity of the suspects and their motives remain unknown.

It appears no one in the Chiefs organization was among the victims, but the team certainly felt the impact. The players' reactions were nearly immediate, with The MMQB's Albert Breer reporting a group of them helped calm down panicked children. Offensive lineman Tre Smith reportedly gave one kid the Chiefs' WWE belt and sat with him.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder later tweeted he and head coach Andy Reid were safe and on the bus to Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs later tweeted a statement confirming all players, coaches, staff and family members are safe and accounted for, then thanking first responders.

Meanwhile, a dozen Chiefs players sent out messages on social media with prayers for Kansas City, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes:

Defensive end Charles Omenihu was particularly pointed, calling for a change to gun laws in light of yet another mass shooting.

Several other NFL players, including former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill and quarterback Chase Daniel, also responded to the news:

Former U.S. congresswoman and shooting victim Gabrielle Gifford also released a statement speaking out on gun violence, while the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos sent their support to the Chiefs and the Kansas City area.

