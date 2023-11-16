Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods' son, achieves a feat his father never did with state title

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie wait to putt on the 12th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Anything Tiger Woods can do, his son, Charlie Woods, can do better. At least at the very early stages of the 14-year-old's golf career.

On Wednesday, with his father cheering him on, Charlie and The Benjamin School's boys golf team won the gold medal at the FHSAA Class A state championship. It's the school's fourth state golf title.

The freshman shot fourth out of the five-player team, finished tied for 26th overall in the tourney and shot 78-76 over two days at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

In taking first place, Charlie did something Tiger never did in prep school — win a high school state championship.

For all of Tiger's accomplishments, the California Interscholastic Federation didn't have state championships when Tiger played, so he wasn't able to compete for one.

In its place, however, Tiger won the the Southern Section medalist in 1991, 1993 and 1994. He also won the CIF SoCal Regional in 1991.

Charlie has a number of other accomplishments to work up to if he intends to maintain his leg up, though. During his high school years, Tiger was the then-youngest winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur, which he won three times starting in 1991.