Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers, give up Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and 1st round picks

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Boston Celtics saw the Milwaukee Bucks get Damian Lillard in a trade, and decided they would also get in on the action. Boston reportedly traded Robert Williams, Malcolm Brodgon, a 2024 first-round pick and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This story will be updated.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!